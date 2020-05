Or Copy this URL to Share

EVANS, George W. died May 10, 2020. He is survived by his spouse, Norita; stepsons, Tony (Mook), Alan (Michelle), Dwight (Velma), Roger; stepdaughters, Cindy, Kathy, Pam (Stan). Service is to be held at a later date at Bay Pines VA Cemetery officiated by Dr. Matthew Trill of New Testament Baptist Church.



