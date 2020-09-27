1/1
George FORNACI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORNACI, George Louis passed away September 19, 2020, in Tampa, FL, at the age of 86. He was born in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, resided in Yonkers for many years and spent much of his retirement in Florida. George had no children, but he is survived by many adoring family members and friends. He was a gregarious, independent person, a loyal friend and a very loving 'Uncle' to many. He led a colorful life full of travel and adventure beginning with a voyage around the world in 1953 as a Navy radioman on the destroyer U.S.S. Robinson. After his tour of duty, he returned to civilian life and worked in construction. He used the GI Bill to put himself through college thus earning two Master's Degrees from Columbia University and eventually becoming a principal in the New York City public school system. Golf was a constant passion in George's life. At the top of his game, he reached a single-digit handicap and played many of the world's finest courses, shooting four holes-in-one. George was an avid reader of the classics and historical biographies. He was a wonderful conversationalist and storyteller, always ready with a joke. George will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. A memorial service will be held once the current pandemic passes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved