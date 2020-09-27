George FORNACI

FORNACI, George Louis passed away September 19, 2020, in Tampa, FL, at the age of 86. He was born in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, resided in Yonkers for many years and spent much of his retirement in Florida. George had no children, but he is survived by many adoring family members and friends. He was a gregarious, independent person, a loyal friend and a very loving 'Uncle' to many. He led a colorful life full of travel and adventure beginning with a voyage around the world in 1953 as a Navy radioman on the destroyer U.S.S. Robinson. After his tour of duty, he returned to civilian life and worked in construction. He used the GI Bill to put himself through college thus earning two Master's Degrees from Columbia University and eventually becoming a principal in the New York City public school system. Golf was a constant passion in George's life. At the top of his game, he reached a single-digit handicap and played many of the world's finest courses, shooting four holes-in-one. George was an avid reader of the classics and historical biographies. He was a wonderful conversationalist and storyteller, always ready with a joke. George will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. A memorial service will be held once the current pandemic passes.



