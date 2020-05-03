FORSYTH, George "Scotty" passed away March 22, 2020, in Plant City, Florida. He was 91 years old. George was born in Bishop-ton, Scotland, migrated to America as a teenager in 1945, and became a U.S. citizen Oct. 10, 1951. His Scottish heritage earned him the nickname "Scotty," and in 1965 he opened Scotty's Carpet Service, of which he was the owner/operator until 1980. Sailing was his first passion, and he was a longtime member of the Gulfport Yacht Club. Reading and playing Golf were also favorite pastimes. George was widely known as a handy man who could fix anything. During his later years, he volunteered at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilla K. Forsyth; his second wife, Gloria J. Forsyth; his brother, Edward Forsyth; and his grandson, Levi Forsyth. He is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Schoen, Penny Greenlee, Terry Worsham (Tom) and Zelena Chace (Paul); one son, Robert Forsyth; his sister-in-law, Marsha Forsyth; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grand-children. A special thank you to Bob Snyder for being a great friend and watching over him.



