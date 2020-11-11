1/1
George GANDY
GANDY, George IV "Skip" died November 1, 2020. Born in Saint Petersburg Florida on Oct. 17, 1942 to Pauline and George Gandy III, he was the grandson of bridge builder George S. Gandy II. Skip attended Plant High School and graduated from Emory University. He was an officer in the USCG before joining Gandy Photography and growing it into a renowned aerial and commercial photography business. His body of work can be seen at the USF Digital Library: The Skip Gandy Commercial and Aerial Photography Collection. Skip is survived by his children, Eric, Ryan, and Cari Gandy; and his grandchildren, Eden and Kyle Gandy. A private tribute to Skip's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
