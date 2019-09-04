GAVALETZ, George Walter passed away quietly at home August 17, 2019 from renal failure. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his three children, Richard and Scott Gavaletz and Michelle Hlavna;, and his two stepdaughters, Cheryl Stadtler and Cynthia Fricks. George was retired from real estate and an active member of Countryside Baptist Church Safety Harbor. There will be a celebration of life in the near future. His ashes will be scattered near his childhood home of Homestead, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019