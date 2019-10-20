GOBBELS, George E. 80, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home in Seminole, FL. Born in McKeesport, PA October 26, 1938, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annabelle; parents, Mary and George Gobbels Sr.; and his sister, Eileen Carrozza. George was an Army veteran serving in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam war. He retired after a long career with General Electric/Martin Marietta as a manager of Research and Development. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and football, fishing and loved playing golf. George is survived by his son, Richard (Janet); sisters, Donna Ord and Sharon Vance; brother-in-law, Ronald Carrozza, and many other family members. A committal ceremony will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am. Family and friends are welcome to attend. E. James Reese Funeral

