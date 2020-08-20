1/
George GUNTER
1936 - 2020
GUNTER, George C. was born in January 1936 and passed away at the age of 84 August 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marietta Gunter; his three daughters, Kim Hanes, Tracey Gunter-Rosen, and Kelly Gunter; his five grandchildren, Meghan, Jason, Nathan, Grayson, and Ethan; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Doris Dyal; and his brother, Pete Gunter. He was a retired 30 plus year member of the Local 433. He loved hunting and NASCAR. The family is welcoming family and friends to a Celebration of Life at his and Marietta's home Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1-5 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
his and Marietta's home
