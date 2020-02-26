HAMBLIN, George "Bill" 73, of Tampa, FL, passed away February 10, 2020. Bill was born January 28, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and became a police officer with the Tampa Police Department and later retired from Verizon. He served as Scout Commissioner with Boy Scouts of America and Commander of the American Legion USS Tampa Post 5 for more than 12 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosemary; son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Frances; sister, Judy; and nephew, Jamie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 5 in Tampa, FL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Post 5.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020