HAMILTON , George Stephen USN died early in the morning on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home in Tampa, Florida at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy Hamilton (Pliskin); sons, Stephen of Warsaw, VA, Joseph of Madison, AL, Donnie (Julie) of Chicago, IL, Tracy (Michelle) of Tampa, FL; and daughters, Stephanie of Chicago, IL, Samantha of Denver, CO; and grandsons (three) granddaughters (five). He was preceded in death by his brother and sister as well as his eldest daughter, Connie. George was born on October 25, 1937 in Augusta, KY. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Navy. He served as a Cryptological Technician (CT) at NAS Adak Alaska as well as Ft. Meade, MD, leaving the Navy at the rank of Petty Officer Third Class after four years of Honorable Service. He began his career in drug store management in Maryland in 1959, which was the start of a career spanning 35 years and taking him from Washington DC to Tampa, FL. During his career, his work became a family affair with sons, Donnie and Tracy, working with him at one point and meeting his wife, Nancy, who later became a pharmacist there as well. George retired from Eckerd in 1996 and began a next career as a stay-at-home dad for his youngest daughters. During this time, he was a regular at school and sporting events as he enjoyed his recent years watching his children grow and prosper and a recipient of James Cash Penny Award for Community Service and 2002 SERVE Award and Hillsborough County Parent/ Family Involvement Award. In addition to his wife and children, George was known for his affinity for University of Kentucky basketball as well as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Cheetos, and ice cream. He also enjoyed an occasional Jack-n-Coke and cigar, much to the chagrin of physicians. A celebration of life service will be 5-7 pm on Friday, January 24, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel in Tampa, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, FL 33635. All are welcome to attend in celebrating George's life.

