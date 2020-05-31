HAMMOND, George Edward Jr. passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 81. A Tampa native, 1956 graduate of Hillsborough High School, and graduate in the charter class of USF, Col. Hammond proudly spent 32 years in the Army serving his country. He was well decorated, to include the Bronze Star with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster. He returned to Tampa in 1991 where he made a second career of providing healthcare to the medically underserved uninsured. He was a 20 year member of the Tampa Bay Roughriders, and lifetime member of MOAA. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, and his nephew Brent, he is survived by his loving family, wife, Meredith; sons, Buddy and Blake; stepsons, James and Bo; six grandchildren and his service dog, Tucker. He was loved and respected by many whose lives are better for having known him. Burial with honors at Sarasota National Cemetery and Celebration of Life is delayed due to Covid. Visit Neptune Society for a complete obituary.



