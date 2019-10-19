HARRIS, George of St. Petersburg passed away October 17, 2019. Born in Wheeling, WV, he taught English and Spanish at Weir High School until relocating his family to St. Petersburg in 1968. He taught Spanish at Bay Point Middle School and then English at St. Petersburg High until he retired. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Julia D. Harris. He is survived by his children, George Daniel (Donna), Stephanie (George) Betsarakis, Cynthia (Douglas) Rutan, and Paul Michael (Barbara); grandchildren, Garrett, Christopher, Nikolas, and Chase. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Papadopoulos of Wheeling, WV. He was a long standing member of St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation is from 10 am-1 pm, followed by liturgy at 1 pm, Saturday, October 19, at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th Street North, St. Petersburg, 33710. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of George Harris, to St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019