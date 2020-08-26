George HEMOND

HEMOND George Alfred "Coach Hemond" 85, of Dunedin, Florida passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late George O. and Helen Sergi Hemond. He is survived by four sons, Grant (Stacy) Hemond, Craig (Dorothy) Hemond, Ward (Sheri) Hemond and Scott (Lisa) Hemond; and five grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army, was an educator, teacher and Football coach. There will be a Gathering of Family and friends, Sunday, Aug. 30, 11 am-1 pm, at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



