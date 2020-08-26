1/
George HEMOND
HEMOND George Alfred "Coach Hemond" 85, of Dunedin, Florida passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late George O. and Helen Sergi Hemond. He is survived by four sons, Grant (Stacy) Hemond, Craig (Dorothy) Hemond, Ward (Sheri) Hemond and Scott (Lisa) Hemond; and five grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army, was an educator, teacher and Football coach. There will be a Gathering of Family and friends, Sunday, Aug. 30, 11 am-1 pm, at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
