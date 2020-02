HOPE, George David Sr. 90, of Plant City, Florida, born July 7, 1929 in Tampa, Florida, entered into eternal rest February 10, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Florida National Guard earning the rank of Captain, a retired teacher for Pinecrest High School and Plant City High School, and a night school principal. He was a member of First Baptist Church Plant City, the Florida Citrus Commission, and a board member of Alderman-Pelote Cemetery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and umpiring baseball games for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shirley Hogue Hope; children, George David Hope Jr. (Lesley) of Alabama, and Carol Hope Thomas (J.T.) of Tennessee; stepson, Johnny Wade Persall of Georgia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; brother, Brett Hope (Helen) of Keystone Heights; three nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Bennett Hope. A funeral service with military honors will be held Monday, February 17, at 11 am, at First Baptist Church Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy., Plant City; where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Interment is at Alderman-Pelote Cemetery, Lithia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Plant City Building Fund at fbcpc.com . Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com