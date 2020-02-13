HOPE, George David Sr. 90, of Plant City, Florida, born July 7, 1929 in Tampa, Florida, entered into eternal rest February 10, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Florida National Guard earning the rank of Captain, a retired teacher for Pinecrest High School and Plant City High School, and a night school principal. He was a member of First Baptist Church Plant City, the Florida Citrus Commission, and a board member of Alderman-Pelote Cemetery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and umpiring baseball games for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shirley Hogue Hope; children, George David Hope Jr. (Lesley) of Alabama, and Carol Hope Thomas (J.T.) of Tennessee; stepson, Johnny Wade Persall of Georgia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; brother, Brett Hope (Helen) of Keystone Heights; three nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Bennett Hope. A funeral service with military honors will be held Monday, February 17, at 11 am, at First Baptist Church Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy., Plant City; where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Interment is at Alderman-Pelote Cemetery, Lithia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Plant City Building Fund at fbcpc.com. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020