PENNINGTON, George Howard Jr.



passed away at his home in Tampa, FL on June 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Ocala, FL in 1933, the only child of George Howard Pennington and Virginia Carmichael Pennington, he was proud to be a fourth generation Floridian. George graduated from Haines City High School in 1951 and attended the University of Florida for two years, leaving to serve in the United States Army from 1953-1956. Upon his return to UF he was a member of the SEC Championship Track Team of 1956 and a Florida AAU Gold Medal winner for the high jump. He was a proud Gator of the class of 1958, a member of Florida Blue Key, F Club, the University Hall of Fame, and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.



George began his career as a physical education teacher, head track coach, football coach and Dean of Boys at Hillsborough High School. Soon after, he met Barbara McCartney and began a wonderful marriage of nearly sixty years. George continued his career in education as an Area Director for Hillsborough County Schools and in 1973 left public education to become President of Berkeley Preparatory School. He conducted the largest fund-raising campaign at that time for a private school in Hillsborough County and relocated Berkeley to a new 32 acre campus in 1978. In 1979 Bob Martinez asked George to be the manager for his campaign for Mayor of Tampa. The rest is history. George proudly served the City of Tampa for 15 years as Chief of Staff for Mayors Bob Martinez and Sandy Freedman.



George tactfully and enthusiastically relished the challenges of every position in which he served but often said that the most rewarding job he ever had began in 1995 when he became President of MacDonald Training Center, an educational and training facility for adults with special needs. While there he secured new group homes and programs for clients and relocated the Center to a new facility. In 2001 he retired from a life of community service to a life of great enjoyment of family, friends and RV traveling. He was a wonderful and loving caregiver for his mother, who predeceased him by four weeks at the age of 106. George is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara and by his proudest legacies of a life well lived, children, Kyle Pennington (Alison), Karyn Pennington Reina (DJ); grandchildren, Kathryn Reina, Domenick Reina (Andrea), George Pennington III, and Charlie Pennington.



Visitation will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Saturday, June 15, from 10 am-12 pm, followed by a funeral Mass at noon. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in George's memory to the Berkeley Preparatory School Scholarship Fund, 4811 Kelly Road Tampa, FL 33615 or MacDonald Training Center, 5420 W. Cypress Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607.

