HUNTT, George
77, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away July 12, 2019 at Hospice Woodside after a courageous battle with cancer. George joined the Navy in 1960 and proudly served for four years. He was a foreman for Merritt Electric where he worked for 30 years. George was happiest when he was with his family or in the woods surrounded by nature. He will always be remembered for his love of exotic pets, sharp wit, and love for his family and many friends. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Cobb (Dan); grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan, and Zachary; sisters, Darlene Benett and Linda Rabe; niece, Charoline Rabe; nephews, Parker Rabe and Nole Bolinger. Guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019