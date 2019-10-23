|
JAMES, George William "Bill" 86, of Clearwater, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 peacefully at home after a long illness, with his wife Ann Myrece by his side. Bill had many interests - photography to model railroading to magic to travel to reading, especially mysteries and biographies. He also loved music and played trumpet and piano. He was a proud member of the 118th Army Band when he served from 1956 to 1958. Bill was a native of Hoopeston, Illinois, where his father ran the men's clothing store. He was the only child of George and Lillian (Lockhart) James and was born Oct. 3, 1933. Bill received his bachelor's degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois Urbana in 1956. Most of his working life was at Inland Steel Co. in Chicago. In Illinois, he was active in the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Freemasonry and Knights Templar. In 1983, Bill met Ann Myrece (Schwartz) at a magic convention in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a lifetime member of the Society of American Magicians. They married on April 11, 1992 in Trumbull, CT. After retiring, Bill relocated to Florida in 1987 and built his dream home in 1989. Besides his wife, Bill leaves a cousin, Jean Drinkut of Arcadia, FL; and her daughters, Paula Alvarez of Miami, FL and Dawn Paura of Winter Park, FL. Celebration of Life Gathering will be Thursday, Oct. 24 at Sylvan Abby Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Road., Clearwater, from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Morton Plant Mease Health Care Foundation, Clearwater. www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019