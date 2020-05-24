KELLER, George William He passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Keller; his loving parents, George and Ethel Keller of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a brother, Carl Keller. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Rice and Cynthia Vetter and son-in-law, Stephen Vetter; his grandchildren, Justin Rice and Jenna Rice; and many friends. He was born in Brooksville, KY and grew up in Cincinnati, OH. He was drafted in the Army Feb. 5, 1943 and returned Jan. 26, 1946. In Wolfganzen, Germany he received the Bronze Star for bravery and in Colmar, France he received the Purple Heart. He served in the 75th Infantry Division 291st Infantry Regiment, Company "M", and Battle of the Bulge. He will be interred in Camden, Ohio. He was beloved by all.



