George KELLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLER, George William He passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Keller; his loving parents, George and Ethel Keller of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a brother, Carl Keller. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Rice and Cynthia Vetter and son-in-law, Stephen Vetter; his grandchildren, Justin Rice and Jenna Rice; and many friends. He was born in Brooksville, KY and grew up in Cincinnati, OH. He was drafted in the Army Feb. 5, 1943 and returned Jan. 26, 1946. In Wolfganzen, Germany he received the Bronze Star for bravery and in Colmar, France he received the Purple Heart. He served in the 75th Infantry Division 291st Infantry Regiment, Company "M", and Battle of the Bulge. He will be interred in Camden, Ohio. He was beloved by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved