KLINGER, George M. Jr. 80, of St. Petersburg, passed on May 22, 2020. Born June 16, 1939 in Richmond, IN he served in the US Army Reserves prior to his career in construction. Surviving George is his wife of 61 years, Nadine (Fessler) Klinger; daughter, Deborah (Klinger) Richardson; son, John Klinger (husband Nolan Finn); grandson, Jeremy Stevens Sr.; great-grandson, Jeremy Stevens Jr.; sister-in-law, Patsy Rickett; and nephews, Marc, Scott, and Terry Rickett. Preceding George in death were his parents, George M. Sr. and Georgella (VanVoorhis) Klin-ger; son, Brett Klinger; and half-brother, Robert Rickett. At George's request a private burial will take place in Richmond, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Coast: 727-578-2558 or: www.alz.org/flgulfcoast.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 8, 2020.