KLOSS, George V. 75, passed away on June 24, 2020 in his home in New Port Richey, FL after a courageous battle with cancer. The fifth of eight children, his fondest childhood memories were of fishing on Mirror Pond in Lake Parsippany, NJ. As a young adult, George sharpened his leadership skills as a manager of two Sip & Sup restaurants. This is where he met Nancy and began their lifelong love story, which ended too soon with just over 52 years of marriage. As an Army Veteran, he honorably served as a Military Policeman. He continued to proudly protect and serve on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and concluded his 25 years as a Detective Sergeant. George is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, his three children, Kimberly and husband Steve Mitchell, George Kloss, Jr. and wife Pamela, and Brian Kloss. He is also survived by his grandson, David Croft; as well as many other beloved family members and friends. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in New Port Richey, FL on Tuesday July 7 at 11 am. Internment will be held at a date to be determined at his final resting place in Harrisville, WV at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.



