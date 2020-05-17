KOCERKA, George I. Palm Harbor, FL went to his final resting place on March 24, 2020, after a lingering illness. A devoted husband, George is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Collins Kocerka. They celebrated 62 years of marriage on July 27, 2019. He is also survived by in laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nellie Kocerka; and sisters, Margaret, Elizbeth and Helen; and brothers, Andrew and John. George was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Born in Bobtown, PA in 1929, he attended the local elementary school and graduated from Point Marion, PA high school. He later attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA where he was a star athlete. He quarterbacked the 1950 St. Vincent team that played in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, FL. St. Vincent won the bowl game. According to the news article "Quarterback George Kocerka handled the punting chores and he was one of the best, having excelled all season". Graduating in 1951, George accepted a coaching and teaching position in Greensburg, PA, but the U.S. Army had other plans. He served in the Army for two years and returned home to a teaching and coaching position at German Township High School in McClellandtown, PA, a special place in Georges heart because it was there that he met his loving wife. He continued his education earning a Master's Degree at W.V.U and then relocated to Johnstown, PA where he coached along with Dave Hart and "Blackie" Mihalic, two classmates from SVC. He still made time to enroll in courses at the University of Pittsburg where he became certified in counseling and school administration. Leaving Johnstown in 1966 he accepted a position as counselor in the Gateway School District in Monroeville, PA. He then became school principal at South Jr. High which later became Gateway Jr. High where he remained until his retirement in 1991. In his spare time with his wife and friends he traveled all around the world. They enjoyed a great number of cruises and visited at least 12 European countries, spending one cold winter holiday in Russia. George also participated in a golf group and poker group. All in all, he loved his wife, he loved life, coaching and his students. Many still stayed in touch with him through retirement. He was a member of St. Luke Evangelist Church in Palm Harbor, FL. Interment was private at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont, PA. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Remembrances in George's name can be made to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA or to St. Luke Evangelist Church in Palm Harbor, FL. A special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kocerka of Bobtown, PA. who assisted Rudolph Funeral Home in Point Marion, PA. with the interment. God Bless. Love you. Moss Feaster Clearwater mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.