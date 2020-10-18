1/1
George LASTINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LASTINGER, George Oscar Jr. 94, of Brandon, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred, he is survived by his wife, Willa; son, George B. (Cathy) Lastinger; daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Jordan and Martha (Brent) Futch; sisters, Frances Ryals, Myrtle Hurt, and Clara Kirby; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church Foundation. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved