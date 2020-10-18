George LASTINGER

LASTINGER, George Oscar Jr. 94, of Brandon, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred, he is survived by his wife, Willa; son, George B. (Cathy) Lastinger; daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Jordan and Martha (Brent) Futch; sisters, Frances Ryals, Myrtle Hurt, and Clara Kirby; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church Foundation. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com