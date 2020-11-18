1/
George LeCORNU
LeCORNU, George Douglas "Doug" also known as "Pop-Pop" to his grandkids, "Ace" among co-workers and friends, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, after a brief battle with late stage lung cancer. He was 65. Doug was the "guru" of the family for any remodeling projects. He was creative and always took pride in his work. He had an awesome smile which that and his devotion to his family will never be forgotten. Doug is survived by his parents, Jerry and Gladys "Happy" LeCornu; son, Stephen LeCornu; grandson, Chance; daughter, Angelia LeCornu Compton; and granddaughters, Makenzie and Madalyn Compton; brother, Duane LeCornu and his wife, Rhonda; sister, Cynthia LeCornu; Mary Lacey LeCornu; and many loving nieces and nephews; and a long list of life-time friends. A Celebration of life will take place on December 12, 2020, contact the family for details.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
