LEE, George E. USAF (Ret.) 87, of Brooksville, FL, passed away November 27, 2019. He was born February 25, 1932 in Kansas City, MO and raised in Brooksville, FL. He retired as a Major after 20 years from the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran. Mr. Lee was owner of Realty One in Fort Walton Beach, FL, served as President of the Board of Realtors, a member of the Lions Club, Toast Masters and Spring Lake United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny"; son, Mark Edwin Lee (wife, Dolores); daughter, Denise Lee; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Spring Lake United Methodist Church, where Funeral Services begin at 11 am. Burial with full military honors will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spring Lake United Methodist Church. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019