LYNCH, George Lewis
94, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born December 25, 1924 in Mariners Harbor, Staten Island, New York to Sylvester and Marguerite (nee: Keller) Lynch. George graduated Port Richmond High School then worked at Bethlehem Steel Ship Yard, Staten Island, NY, as a cable splicer. He soon joined the US Navy and attended the Navy Construction Training Centers at Camp Perry, Williamsburg, VA, and Camp Endicott, Davisville, RI, and was assigned to 113th Construction Battalion serving as a "Seabee" in Finschafen and Hollandia, New Guinea, and Mindoro in the Philippines, honorably discharged as a Shipfitter Third Class. Post honorable discharge, George worked as a Corrections Officer for the City of New York Corrections Department. Finally, he served as Chief Clerk for the New York State Supreme Court, Richmond County, Staten Island, NY, for twenty years before retirement. George is predeceased by his parents; sister, Anna Schinski; and nephew, Kenneth Line. He is survived by wife, Marie; stepchildren, Pamela Kennedy, Jeanette Finnila, William Engler, Cynthia Southard; niece, Peggy Abbaticchio; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a funeral service Monday, July 1, 2019, 11 am at David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33707. A graveside service will follow 11:30 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Ocean View Cemetery, 3315 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10306. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019