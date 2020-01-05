Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
George MANDALOU

George MANDALOU Obituary
MANDALOU, George A. 81, a native of Tarpon Springs, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. He returned to Tarpon Springs in 1994 from Bethesda, MD, where he worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Mandalou; brother, Sotirios Barber; half brother, Paul Mandalou from California; sons, Bill Barbar (JoAnn), Phillip Mandalou, Daniel Mandalou (Amanda), Tim Rogers (Wah Cheung); daughter, Stacy Gonzalez; grandchildren, John, Gab-riela, Cassandra, Sofia, Shannon, and Danielle; and first great-grandson, Miles Rebollal. His daughter, Terry Barber, passed away Christmas Eve 2018. He enjoyed early retirement wind-surfing, Greek dancing lessons with John Lulias, art, watch repair, playing and selling ukulele and guitars and Greek faith in Orthodoxy. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
