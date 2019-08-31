Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Send Flowers Obituary

McCOY, George Jr. "Stewart" departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was 54 years old. Stewart was a nearly lifelong resident of Hillsborough County since 1971 when his father, Command Sgt. George S. McCoy, Sr. was transferred to MacDill AFB. Stewart was autistic and was a student in the 1970s at Gable Academy in St. Petersburg, and then at the Willis Peters Exceptional Center in Dover, FL, where he graduated in 1984. Since then, he has been a part of special needs programs at Gary Adult High School in Tampa, which he loved dearly. Stewart was exceptional in many ways. He had a perpetual calendar in his head, able to tell you the day of the week for any date past or future. He also had an uncanny ability for directions. If he had been there once, he knew how to get there again. Stewart was an avid bowler and participated in the Superstars league at Pinchaser's on Armenia for many years. We have much love for Mrs. Barbara Beggs who runs the league for the special need's community. Stewart loved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Longhorn's Restaurant and their key lime pie, going to baseball games, especially the Atlanta Braves, football games at Georgia Tech, travelling, shopping and being around people. He was beloved by all who were around him for any length of time. Stewart was preceded in death by his father, and his mother, the former Mary Kathryn Walley. He is survived by his sister, Jane McCoy Walley of Riverview; his niece, Erin W. (Hector) Rivera; and their daughter, Isabel of Valrico; his uncle, James T. McCoy of Brandon, MS; and numerous cousins. Stewart is also survived by his extended family who cared for him at the various group homes he lived in over the years. He was dearly loved by them, and we love them for the care and dignity that they gave him for the past 20 years. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, FL . Stewart will be buried next to his mother and father at New Augusta Cemetery in New Augusta, MS.

