McGONEGAL, George C. 89, of Cass-adaga, NY and Safety Harbor, FL, passed away, Oct. 2, 2019. He was a longtime employee at Carlisle Motors and a past Mayor of the City of Safety Harbor. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Betty. He was the father of Jeffrey (Diane), Randy (Jill) and Timothy (Susan) McGonegal; grandfather of 10; and great-grandfather of 12. Memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 am, at Safety Harbor Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . (act.alz.org/site/ Donation) or Safety Harbor Community Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019