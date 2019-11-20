|
MCKENNA, Col. George William USAF (Ret.) passed away in Tarpon Springs, FL, on Nov. 15, 2019, age 79. Born June 3, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, to James and Margaret (Stahl) McKenna, both deceased. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marsha Hargraves McKenna. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years as an F-4 pilot and flew for TWA for 10 years. He has three children, Michael, Patrick, and Deirdra; and seven grandchildren; as well as three siblings, Kathleen, James, and Justine. A memorial will be at Dobies FH in Tarpon Springs, Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon with a Mass at St. Ignatius following at 1 pm. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019