George McKinley Scott

SCOTT, George McKinley Jr.

77, of St Petersburg, passed away February 27, 2019. A Methodist, born and raised in Morganton, NC, he came to FL in 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marjorie Scott; brother, Charles Rutherford; and wife, Ada Soukup Scott. George is survived by his brother, Bobby E Scott (Virginia Jones Scott) of St. Petersburg; nieces, Kristel Jusu (Tennyson) of Atlanta, GA and Tiffani Staff (Andy) of Odenton, MD; nephews Charles, Daryl, and Eddie Rutherford; sister-in-law, Alsonia Rutherford of Columbus, OH; along with two grandnieces and two grandnephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends in North Carolina and St. Petersburg, FL. A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St N., St. Petersburg 33704.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019
