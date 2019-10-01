Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George McWICKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McWICKER George of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away September 20, 2019. George will be deeply missed by his family and his wife of 62 years, Barbara. George graduated from the UF College of Building/Construction and spent his 35-year career as an engineer with Southern Bell. George moved to St. Petersburg from Lake Worth in 2001 to be near family. He was an avid tennis player, gardener and could fix anything. He was a humble friend to all who met him and an active part of his children and grandchildren's lives. Survivors are his wife, Barbara McWicker; daughters, Cathy Collins (Steve), Shari Hayes (Bob), Carolyn Cortese (Joe); granddaughters, Lauren Chazal (Richard), Gabrielle Hayes; grandsons, Paul Collins, Andew Collins (Zoe), Austin Hayes, Matthew Cortese, Brian Cortese; great-grandchildren, Mae and George Chazal. Celebration of Life, November 29, 2019. Contributions may be made to St Petersburg Free Clinic or Hospice of Pinellas County.

McWICKER George of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away September 20, 2019. George will be deeply missed by his family and his wife of 62 years, Barbara. George graduated from the UF College of Building/Construction and spent his 35-year career as an engineer with Southern Bell. George moved to St. Petersburg from Lake Worth in 2001 to be near family. He was an avid tennis player, gardener and could fix anything. He was a humble friend to all who met him and an active part of his children and grandchildren's lives. Survivors are his wife, Barbara McWicker; daughters, Cathy Collins (Steve), Shari Hayes (Bob), Carolyn Cortese (Joe); granddaughters, Lauren Chazal (Richard), Gabrielle Hayes; grandsons, Paul Collins, Andew Collins (Zoe), Austin Hayes, Matthew Cortese, Brian Cortese; great-grandchildren, Mae and George Chazal. Celebration of Life, November 29, 2019. Contributions may be made to St Petersburg Free Clinic or Hospice of Pinellas County. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close