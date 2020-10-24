MUGGE, George "Jackson" 81, of Greenville, Florida passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with his wife and son by his side. Jackson was born July 24, 1939 in Valdosta, Georgia to Eugene George Mugge and Berta Taylor Mugge. He grew up on the family farm in Greenville, Florida, attended the Greenville Baptist Church with his family and graduated from Greenville High School in 1957. He then attended Abraham Baldwin Junior College and Florida State University graduating in 1963. Jackson later served in the US Army reserves. In January 1964, Jackson wed his wife Doris "Louretta" Mugge. He worked in the Tampa, Florida area for 37 years as a paralegal / legal investigator. He retired in 2002 and returned home to his beloved family farm in Greenville, Florida tending to his cows until his passing. Jackson was a gifted athlete in all sports but excelled primarily in baseball, playing in high school and at Abraham Baldwin Junior College. He spoke often of his high school teammates, especially about their time playing football. He loved his friends, being in nature hunting and fishing, his cows, and his household pets. His love of animals extended to the wild ones that lived on the family farm. You would often find Jackson feeding them. Jackson had strong bonds with family, always telling others about his sisters. He loved to attend his son's auctions and estate sales regardless of weather or location. He loved watching all Florida college teams but especially enjoyed watching the Florida State Seminoles football, basketball, and women's softball teams. Jackson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louretta Mugge (Stephens); his son, Brandon Mugge (Shanna); grandson, Ryan Mugge (Amanda); great-grandson, Jackson; great-granddaughter, Megan; sisters, Carolyn Rowe, Georgia Kaney (John), and Penny Wells; along with two aunts, Edwina Bailey and Kathleen Walker, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jackson was predeceased by his parents, Eugene George Mugge and Berta Taylor Mugge along with two brothers-in-law, Randall Rowe and Paul Wells. Funeral services will be held graveside Saturday, October 24, 11 am at the Evergreen Cemetery at 12987 US Highway 90 in Greenville, Florida. A visitation between friends and family is welcome graveside after the service. The family has asked that all attending wear masks. Beggs Funeral Home out of Madison, Florida is handling all arrangements and can be reached at 850-973-2258. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jackson's honor to the Big Bend Hospice Inc, Senior Citizen Council of Madison County Inc, or your local no-kill animal shelter.



