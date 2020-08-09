1/1
George NEIDHAMMER
NEIDHAMMER, George B. Jr. "Bert" of Riverview, FL, passed away on August 1, 2020. George was born November 30, 1927 in Ashland, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gail Gill Neidhammer; son, Dale F. of Austin, TX; daughters, Lynn Marie Scruggs of Madison, TN, Kimberly Ann (Jim) Puckett of Brandon, FL; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He graduated in 1947 from the Williamson College of the Trades. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 as an IC Electrician I. Upon discharge from the Navy, he was employed by Graybar Electric Co. from 1954-1977, Haines City Electric / RCI-Electric from 1975-1979 and Electric Machinery Ent. as a Purchasing Agent from 1979 until his retirement in 2000. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to LifePath Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
