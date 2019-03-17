Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George O. "Buddy" DUNLAP. View Sign

DUNLAP, George O. "Buddy"



died March 13, 2019. Buddy was born to George O. and Ruth Murrill Dunlap on November 28, 1933 at Tampa Municipal Hospital. He is preceded in death by his son, George Dunlap III and sister Betty Bertrand. Buddy loved his family. His grandchildren and great-grandsons were the light of his life. His favorite time with them was a week at the beach and the summer, with no parents allowed. His love of Cuban sandwiches is well known as well as Tuesday morning breakfasts at Pach's. He enjoyed watching WWE wrestling with Cloe and going to Weeki Wachee with his children and grandchildren at least once year. Buddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Varn Dunlap; son, Todd (Lori) Dunlap; daughter, Connie (Craig) Gage; grandchildren, Nicholas (Michelle) Dunlap, Meagan (Josh) Rayfield, Cloe, Alex, and Stephen Smaldone; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brayden Rayfield. Buddy attended Roosevelt Elementary, Wilson Jr. High and HB Plant High School where he was a trainer for the football team. He served four years in the Coast Guard during the

DUNLAP, George O. "Buddy"died March 13, 2019. Buddy was born to George O. and Ruth Murrill Dunlap on November 28, 1933 at Tampa Municipal Hospital. He is preceded in death by his son, George Dunlap III and sister Betty Bertrand. Buddy loved his family. His grandchildren and great-grandsons were the light of his life. His favorite time with them was a week at the beach and the summer, with no parents allowed. His love of Cuban sandwiches is well known as well as Tuesday morning breakfasts at Pach's. He enjoyed watching WWE wrestling with Cloe and going to Weeki Wachee with his children and grandchildren at least once year. Buddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Varn Dunlap; son, Todd (Lori) Dunlap; daughter, Connie (Craig) Gage; grandchildren, Nicholas (Michelle) Dunlap, Meagan (Josh) Rayfield, Cloe, Alex, and Stephen Smaldone; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brayden Rayfield. Buddy attended Roosevelt Elementary, Wilson Jr. High and HB Plant High School where he was a trainer for the football team. He served four years in the Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict . He graduated from Tampa College, was vice president of Bentley Gray Dry Goods and was in military sales with Hanes Corporation before retiring. He was a 60 year member of the John Darling Masonic Lodge, 60 year member of Scottish Rite and 50 year member of Egypt Shrine Temples. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 9-10 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Brooksville Cemetery. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stowers Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close