PESCHEN, George F. It is with the heaviest heart that we announce the passing of George F. Peschen on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at midnight. George was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 14, 1924. Nicknamed "Danny", he was a member of the 457th bomb group, 750th squadron during his time served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. When he returned home, he met the love of his life, Nancy. They would have been married 69 years this June. He moved to Florida with his daughters 35 years ago. Later in life, George discovered his passion for art, which was illustrated in his painting and woodwork throughout his home. He always danced through life, bringing his moves and humor to any situation with a smile. While George is now in Heaven with his oldest son, Richard, he is survived by four children; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store