George PESCHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PESCHEN, George F. It is with the heaviest heart that we announce the passing of George F. Peschen on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at midnight. George was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 14, 1924. Nicknamed "Danny", he was a member of the 457th bomb group, 750th squadron during his time served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. When he returned home, he met the love of his life, Nancy. They would have been married 69 years this June. He moved to Florida with his daughters 35 years ago. Later in life, George discovered his passion for art, which was illustrated in his painting and woodwork throughout his home. He always danced through life, bringing his moves and humor to any situation with a smile. While George is now in Heaven with his oldest son, Richard, he is survived by four children; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved