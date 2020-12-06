POWERS, George Glenward "Bub" 86, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Asheville, NC. George was born in Cannel-ton Jan. 31, 1934. He was a native of Cannelton, where he graduated from high school. He later attended Evansville College and served in the United States Army. George was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, FL for 37 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, C.W. Powers. George is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Joyce Lee (Dutschke) Powers; his daughter, Kim Montini (Mark); his son, Keith Powers (Kaysie); his grandchildren, Nicole Pitts (Andy), Mark Montini, Nathan Montini, and Natalie Montini; and his eight great-grand-children.



