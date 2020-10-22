1/2
George Ramos
RAMOS, George John 89, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital. He was born in Puerto Rico. George was a Korea and Vietnam veteran who retired after 30 years of service in the United States Army E8. He loved to travel and watch old movies. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria Ramos; and daughter, Rosita. He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Medina; stepsons, Thomas, David and Steven Fogle; stepdaughter, Susan Plitt; brother, Frank (Nilda) Ramos; nephews, Frank, Larry and George Ramos; nieces, Linda Somers and Susan Farides. Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-10 am at Brewer & Sons 4450 Commercial Way. Graveside following at FL National Cemetery with full military honors. Brewer & Sons/352-596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Brewer Family
