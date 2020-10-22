RAMOS, George John 89, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital. He was born in Puerto Rico. George was a Korea and Vietnam veteran who retired after 30 years of service in the United States Army E8. He loved to travel and watch old movies. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria Ramos; and daughter, Rosita. He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Medina; stepsons, Thomas, David and Steven Fogle; stepdaughter, Susan Plitt; brother, Frank (Nilda) Ramos; nephews, Frank, Larry and George Ramos; nieces, Linda Somers and Susan Farides. Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-10 am at Brewer & Sons 4450 Commercial Way. Graveside following at FL National Cemetery with full military honors. Brewer & Sons/352-596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com