REICH, George W 85, Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Richard Reich, Joanne (Sally) Reich, Christine (Paul) Politi; grandchildren, Mark (Ramseylee) Politi and Gary (Stasi) Politi; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hayden Politi; and several other family members. He is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Reich and niece, Nancy Reich. He proudly served in US Army, Korea Conflict, was a graduate of Drexel University, and retired from Public Service Electric and Gas Co. of New Jersey. Beloved member of Pointe Alexis Community and First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs, he loved his family, all children, and all animals. George and his wife were avid cruisers and have visited all seven continents. He was a member of Greyhound Association of America; he also had a love for Harness Racing, Greyhounds, and tennis. Celebration of Life at Pointe Alexis clubhouse, Monday September 23 at 12:30 pm. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019