George Renner

RENNER, George H. 83, of Neosho, MO passed Oct. 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mona Lee Shirley and survived by his son, R. Christian Renner; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. George resided in St. Petersburg, FL for 56 years following his service in the Air Force and education as an aeronautical engineer at Embry Riddle University. During his 56 years in St Petersburg, George worked for Fairchild Hiller, GTE Phone, and the St. Petersburg Times. He was also a Mason of Northside Lodge #283. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support veteran patients at Bay Pines VA Health System, PO Box 5005, Bay Pines, FL 33744. AndersonMcQueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
