LAIDLAW, George Ross
86, of Lakeland, formerly of Riverview, went into the presence of Christ, his Savior Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held 11 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center, FL 33573. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or Trinity Baptist Church Missions Committee. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019