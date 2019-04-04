DUNKELBERGER, DO, George Roy
74, of Madeira Beach, FL, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed quietly March 30, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his children, Roger (Sherri) Dunkelberger and Alicia (Michael) Shavlan of St. Petersburg, FL, Suzanne (Anthony) Homack of Glennside, PA; and six grandsons, Trevor Pippen, Drew and Evan Dunkelberger, and Marley, Haven, and Harrison Homack. He is also survived by his sister, G. Ann Wibley of Mount Joy, PA. A Celebration of life will be held in St. Petersburg, FL Sunday April 13, at the home of Alicia and Michael Shavlan. Complete obituary at www.rlwilliams.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019