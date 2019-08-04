George SABOL

SABOL, George M. On July 25, 2019, George, a loving husband and father, lost his battle with cancer. He was 72. He was a graduate of University of Missouri. Married his wife, Ellie, in 1966. After several moves landed in Palm Harbor FL where they raised their two children, Cris and Jill. Worked as a Business computer salesman. He coached competitive boys soccer as well as CCC girls soccer, avid golfer, and enjoyed watching his granddaughter play softball. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 2-6 pm at his home. Donations to Cancer Research in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
