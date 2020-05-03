SINCLAIR, George Francis Sr. 72, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Fort Bragg, NC October 28, 1947. He is preceded in death by parents, Edgar Merrill and Jean Sinclair. He is survived by his children, Jean (Stephen), Susan (James), George (Wendy), and Margie (Matt); grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriel, Davis, Dylan, Jonathan, and Ethan; siblings, Courtney, William, and Mary. He is survived by his first wife, Sue, and preceded in death by his second wife, Sandra. George loved his family and friends. He was an outgoing fun spirit that never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing cards, billiards, watching Auburn Football, and having a good time with family and friends. He was truly loved and will be missed. Private services will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store