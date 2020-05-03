George SINCLAIR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINCLAIR, George Francis Sr. 72, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Fort Bragg, NC October 28, 1947. He is preceded in death by parents, Edgar Merrill and Jean Sinclair. He is survived by his children, Jean (Stephen), Susan (James), George (Wendy), and Margie (Matt); grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriel, Davis, Dylan, Jonathan, and Ethan; siblings, Courtney, William, and Mary. He is survived by his first wife, Sue, and preceded in death by his second wife, Sandra. George loved his family and friends. He was an outgoing fun spirit that never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing cards, billiards, watching Auburn Football, and having a good time with family and friends. He was truly loved and will be missed. Private services will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved