SLEDGE, George Lawrence 78, of Brandon, died on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in 1941 in Charlotte, NC to the late Hartwell Kendrick and Mary Sledge, he was raised in the Steele Creek community of Charlotte and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1959. He earned a degree in Chemistry from Davidson College in 1963 and entered the US Army. In 1964, he married his beloved Reebo. After his service to his country, he settled in Brandon, FL and was owner/proprietor of McMullen Dry Cleaners in Riverview for over 30 years. Having been a member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church since 1965, he served on the vestry, played softball, and sang in the choir. He helped start the church's Adopt-a-Family program, and supported his wife's lifelong work with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed coaching little league and working on his golf game as a member of Buckhorn Country Club. He loved being a grandfather, tending to his animals and working on his next outdoor home project. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marie "Reebo" McMullen and is survived by his children, Larry (Debbie) Sledge, Jennifer (David) Mowrey, and Melissa (Alex) MacKinnon; his treasured grandchildren, Garrett, Danny, and Colin Sledge, Jack and Jessica Mowrey, Lexi Zuo (Jeremiah), Mack (Haley), Annesley, Hartwell, Ben, Luke, and Addisyn MacKinnon; his brother, Ken Sledge of Clinton, SC; and sisters, Billie S. Erwin of Summerville, SC and Mary Anne Sledge of Columbus, NC. A memorial service will be held at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico at 3 pm, on Saturday, September 28, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. A reception will also follow at the church. Private interment to be held at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park. No flowers please; memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Tampa or your local homeless shelter. Please sign the guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019