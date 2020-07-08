George Smith

SMITH, George E. Jr. 92, of Spring Hill, Florida, died Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Carmel, New York and retired as a Service Manager in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Smith; and step-son, Richard Fornander. He is survived by the mother of his children, Marian Fischer of Holmes, New York. His children are: son and daughter-in-law, George E. Smith III and Kathleen Smith of Dover Plains, New York; daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Peter Yager of Wingdale, New York and Priscilla and Chris Hoffman Sr. of Remsen, New York. He is also survived by his step-son and wife, Robert Fornandor and Tess of Buda, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Hilda Remer who lives in South Chatham, Massachusetts. At the time of his passing, he has 10 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He lived his life in faith and enjoyed his church community. He was an excellent bowler and loved playing cards with his friends. He loved and was loved very much by his family and many friends. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649



