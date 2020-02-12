Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George STROUD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STROUD, George Ronald 78, of Tampa, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara; children, Melissa Daoud (John), Jennifer Stroud, Jason Stroud (Shirley); grandchildren, Austin Stroud, J.C. and Alexis Daoud, Caden and Kenzie Shannon; one sister, Jackie Moore; many nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his son, Ron Stroud; sister, Joan Jackson and brother, R.A. Stroud. Ronny graduated from Plant High School and attend USF. He served his community as an officer with TPD and 31 years as a sheriff deputy with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office until his retirement. He was a member of the Palma Ceia Primitive Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting, golf, old cars, his church, but most of all his Lord. The family will receive friends for Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 between 6 and 8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will be Thursday, February 13 at 2 pm at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Sonlight, c/o David Ash, 5175 Siesta Del Rio, Jacksonville, FL 32258.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

