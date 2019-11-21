|
STUART, George Earl, 85, of Brandon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born June 5, 1934 to the late Burkett and Thursa (Wooden) Stuart in Cleveland, TN. He had one late brother, Robert. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynda (Morris); five children, Karen, Shari, Jon (Gail), Bradd and Grant (Denise) and six grandchildren. George will be buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the First Baptist Church of Brandon on Monday, November 25 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be gifted to the First Baptist Church of Brandon, the , or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019