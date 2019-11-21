Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for George STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George STUART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George STUART Obituary
STUART, George Earl, 85, of Brandon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born June 5, 1934 to the late Burkett and Thursa (Wooden) Stuart in Cleveland, TN. He had one late brother, Robert. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynda (Morris); five children, Karen, Shari, Jon (Gail), Bradd and Grant (Denise) and six grandchildren. George will be buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the First Baptist Church of Brandon on Monday, November 25 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be gifted to the First Baptist Church of Brandon, the , or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now