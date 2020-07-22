George Suarez

Well; He told me many times" I will live to be 100" He was a man of his word in many things of his life. He was a good honest man as well as a true father for all of his clan. He had a great love for his loving wife. He always praised her so many times as we talked. To me he was like a true father figure. Our Lord has taken a true son. May God Bless Him and all ... Miguel Angel Menes Sr (Mike)- 1932

Miguel A Menes Sr

Coworker