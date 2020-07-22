1/1
George Suarez
SUAREZ, George Joseph Dr. George Joseph Suarez went to be with The Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 100. He was a long-time resident of Temple Terrace, Florida. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for more information.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Suarez Family for the loss of your loved one, George Joseph, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
Well; He told me many times" I will live to be 100" He was a man of his word in many things of his life. He was a good honest man as well as a true father for all of his clan. He had a great love for his loving wife. He always praised her so many times as we talked. To me he was like a true father figure. Our Lord has taken a true son. May God Bless Him and all ... Miguel Angel Menes Sr (Mike)- 1932
Miguel A Menes Sr
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Charlton
