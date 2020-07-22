George Suarez

SUAREZ, George Joseph Dr. George Joseph Suarez went to be with The Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 100. He was a long-time resident of Temple Terrace, Florida. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for more information.
My deepest sympathy to the Suarez Family for the loss of your loved one, George Joseph, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
July 22, 2020
Well; He told me many times" I will live to be 100" He was a man of his word in many things of his life. He was a good honest man as well as a true father for all of his clan. He had a great love for his loving wife. He always praised her so many times as we talked. To me he was like a true father figure. Our Lord has taken a true son. May God Bless Him and all ... Miguel Angel Menes Sr (Mike)- 1932