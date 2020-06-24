George Suhanovsky
SUHANOVSKY, George born in Norwalk, CT February 6, 1949, died June 15, 2020 in Clearwater, FL. He was 71 years old and a Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his three children, Justin, Shaynon, and Logan Suhan-ovsky; his wife Tuyen Suhanovsky; and his three siblings, Michael Suhanov-sky, Sharon Albert, and Trudy Ledan. Memorial Service will be held June 25 at 7 pm at Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs. DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
