SWANSON, George William 92, went to be with his Lord April 19, 2020 in South Pasadena, Florida. He was born July 2, 1927 in Rockport, Massachusetts to Fredrick and Mary (Cunningham) Swanson. He attended the Rockport and Gloucester schools and graduated from Gloucester High School. After graduation he joined the US Merchant Marines and a year later joined the US Army AirCorps where he served three years as a member of the Japanese Occupation Services under General McArthur until his honourable discharge from the service. He married Ruth Donelan December 31, 1951 and raised five children in the home he built in Magnolia, Massachusetts. He attended North Eastern University in Boston, Massachusetts where he earned degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business. While in school he participated in the internship program at Hi-Voltage Engineering. Upon leaving High-Voltage Engineering he was then employed by Extrion for five years and then by Varian for five years. George was one of the founders of Nova Associates along with Dr. Peter Rose, Dr Andrew Wittkower and Dr. Jeff Ryding which was instrumental in the manufacture of Ion Implantation systems. Nova, now Axciles, was purchased by Eaton corporation and when a Joint Venture with a company in Japan was embarked upon, George became the Vice President and Director of Marketing for the new company named SEN/ Sumitomo Eaton Nova. George sent several years commuting too and living in Japan. After retirement George traveled extensively, circling the world three times on cruise ships. He enjoyed sailing his own sailboats from the 19 footer to the 42 footer, all named "Sea Swan". George also enjoyed golf, scuba diving and skiing. George was preceded in death by his mother and father; a bother, Fred; his sister-in-law, Frances; his first wife, Ruth (Donelan) Swanson; and two daughters, Gail and Ann. George is survive by his present wife, Ruth I. (Willyard) Swanson; a daughter, Mary (Todd) Chase; a daughter, Susan (Frank) D'Ambrosio; a son, George E. (Dorothy) Swanson; a stepdaughter, Cathlene (Steve) Pelletier and a stepson, John Peterson. George had 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. National Cremation Society

