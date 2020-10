Or Copy this URL to Share

SWIRYDENKO, George 90, of Largo, died October 14, 2020. A visitation held Oct. 20 from 5-7 pm at Serenity. Service Oct. 21 at Suncoast Church 11 am. Serenity Funeral Home



